Presented with 25-year-employee plaque …

Golden Valley Fire District (GVFD) Chairman Paul Gorham (right) presents Fire Marshal Randy Osborn a 25-year-employee plaque during the GVFD monthly meeting Thursday, March 24, as Fire Chief Jack Yeager observes. Osborn is able to claim the title of the longest an employee has ever worked for the district.

(Photo by Butch Meriwether)