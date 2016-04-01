BULLHEAD CITY – After more than 26 years, today marks the final print issue of the weekly Bullhead City Bee as broadsheet newspaper and, like many other print media throughout the nation, ShirMac. Inc., is transitioning to an all -digital format retaining an online presence with...
By BUTCH MERIWETHER
Special to the Bee
Honoring … Like thousands of communities across the United States, residents of Bullhead City honored men and women in the military on Vietnam Veterans Day last Tuesday. Dignitaries and residents attended the ceremonies, which was held at Mohave Community College...
By BUTCH MERIWETHER
Special to the Bee
RIVER CITIES – Weeds and other foliage, better known as fuel, will be dried out and are just waiting for a fire to erupt that may kill people and/or destroy the precious homes people cherish.
There are preventive measures residents can do to help lessen the chances...
Presented with 25-year-employee plaque ...
Golden Valley Fire District (GVFD) Chairman Paul Gorham (right) presents Fire Marshal Randy Osborn a 25-year-employee plaque during the GVFD monthly meeting Thursday, March 24, as Fire Chief Jack Yeager observes. Osborn is able to claim the title of the longest...